Chihuahua goes viral with begrudged response to unexpected affection
Nashville, Tennessee - This Chihuahua proves with flying colors that the dog breed can be quite the curmudgeons!
Cody, who lives with his owner Rebecca and fellow Chihuahua Ollie in Nashville, knows no mercy when he is pet unexpectedly.
As it's well known that looks can say a thousand words, Cody is able to give his owner a good talking to — without speaking at all.
Instead, the nine-year-old pup relies on his facial expressions, which are so clear that millions have been laughing at Cody's strong message.
In the viral TikTok video, Cody turned around in seeming slow motion after Rebecca touched him. He fixed his owner with an evil eye and looked at her irritably.
But Rebecca got the last laugh, filming the grumpy dog and earning over a million views in the process!
Chihuahua Cody's "sour patch personality" wins over TikTok
In a recent interview with Newsweek, Rebecca said, "He is always judgmental of me giving any affection without his permission."
"I always refer to him as my cat because unless provoked, I should not try to speak or touch him," she added.
While Rebecca lost out on some affection from her Chihuahua, TikTok users are enjoying the funny video all the more, having given it over 280,000 million likes so far.
But the owner is now also taking things with a sense of humor, telling the outlet, "He is the funniest dog but outside of the judging me part, he loves humans."
"It's a trip to see how much this little dog can make hundreds or thousands of people laugh in a world that can feel so harsh at times," Rebecca said of her newfound TikTok fame.
