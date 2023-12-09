Chihuahua goes viral with begrudged response to unexpected affection

Nashville, Tennessee - This Chihuahua proves with flying colors that the dog breed can be quite the curmudgeons!

Chihuahua Cody has got millions laughing on TikTok thanks to the "sour patch personality" he displayed after his owner gave him a harmless pet. © Collage: Screenshot/TiktTok/becca_cody_ollie

Cody, who lives with his owner Rebecca and fellow Chihuahua Ollie in Nashville, knows no mercy when he is pet unexpectedly.

As it's well known that looks can say a thousand words, Cody is able to give his owner a good talking to — without speaking at all.

Instead, the nine-year-old pup relies on his facial expressions, which are so clear that millions have been laughing at Cody's strong message.

In the viral TikTok video, Cody turned around in seeming slow motion after Rebecca touched him. He fixed his owner with an evil eye and looked at her irritably.

But Rebecca got the last laugh, filming the grumpy dog and earning over a million views in the process!