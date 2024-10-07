Chihuahua goes viral with hilarious "cozy" version of barking!
Toronto, Canada - This cute dog opted for the "work from home" version of his siblings' barking in a now-viral TikTok clip!
About seven years ago, the two Chihuahuas – named Pumba and Pablo – came into the care of John Zav, who runs Ruff Riders Animal Transport, an organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming animals.
"Every dog you save gives you a reason to save more," John told Newsweek.
"One day, someone asked if I wanted to foster the two of them, and the rest is history," he said of the Chihuahuas.
The little dogs have already become stars online – partly because they are hilariously different.
In a clip that can be found on the TikTok page @theninjadoodle, Pablo and a few of John's other dogs can be seen barking loudly.
Pumba, who has made himself comfortable in a bed nearby, soon realizes what's going on and gets involved in his own special way – but without getting up!
Chihuahua Pumba puts "comfort first" when it comes to barking
"When it's time to sound off but you're cozy," John wrote over the clip.
Viewers couldn't get enough of the moment, with one user joking, "Just making sure I'm in the conversation."
John further dished that the cozy pup loves going for walks, getting treats, and cuddling in his bed or on the couch.
"He is a very big fan of naps," John said. "He's eight years old so he still plays hard but also sleeps hard. He always sleeps under blankets or under the little dog bed or really under whatever he can."
