Chihuahua goes viral with hilarious "cozy" version of barking!

Toronto, Canada - This cute dog opted for the "work from home" version of his siblings' barking in a now-viral TikTok clip!

Puppy Pumba (r.) had neither the energy nor the desire to get up from his cozy slumbering place. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@theninjadoodle

About seven years ago, the two Chihuahuas – named Pumba and Pablo – came into the care of John Zav, who runs Ruff Riders Animal Transport, an organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming animals.

"Every dog you save gives you a reason to save more," John told Newsweek.

"One day, someone asked if I wanted to foster the two of them, and the rest is history," he said of the Chihuahuas.

The little dogs have already become stars online – partly because they are hilariously different.

In a clip that can be found on the TikTok page @theninjadoodle, Pablo and a few of John's other dogs can be seen barking loudly.

Pumba, who has made himself comfortable in a bed nearby, soon realizes what's going on and gets involved in his own special way – but without getting up!