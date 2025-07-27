Dog's adorably dismayed reaction to coming home after vacation goes viral

North Carolina - Atlas the dog has some big feelings about having to come back to his boring old day-to-day life after having a blast on vacation, and we can relate.

Atlas the Golden Retriever clearly enjoyed his vacation at the lake. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@atlas.the.golden.boy

How Atlas reacted when he got back home has caused a lot of laughter on TikTok and Instagram.

The video shows the "tragedy" in progress.

The Golden Retriever sits on the sofa with his head extremely lowered while his mom tries to calm him down.

She lovingly strokes Atlas' head and pets his fur, but nothing helps.

On the contrary, the pup lowers his head further and further and has almost closed his eyes.

In the subtitle, the dog's owner writes that they had been at the lake for a week. Since returning home, he had been acting so sad!

"Atlas ever since we brought him back to his 'normal house' after being at a lake house all week," the text reads.

In the video's caption, she adds from the dog's perspective: "I was born to be a lake dog this isn't fair."

While the furry friend seems devastated, users can laugh at the theatrical body language.