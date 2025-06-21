Cute Golden Retriever puppy loves his new toy, but one detail causes tears of laughter

Irvine, California - When this puppy is given a new toy to play with, he goes completely wild. But he hasn't quite figured out what to do with it yet...

Hugo the puppy seems slightly overwhelmed by his new toy. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maui_thegoldenpup

The little four-legged friend lives with his two older dog siblings, Golden Retriever Maui and Corgi Ruby.

A video of Hugo was uploaded there a while ago and has since gone viral, showing the cute Golden with a new toy – a spiky rubber ball.

The way the puppy handles the ball has delighted users on TikTok, with Hugo running wildly and apparently enthusiastically around the ball without actually touching it!

Again and again, he jumps forward only to immediately retreat, letting his paws soar in the vague direction of the ball without touching it.

He wildly tosses his head back and forth before he needs a break.

Later, the puppy dares to touch the ball minimally with the tip of his nose.

The toy's reaction causes him to go crazy again and makes him "dance" around the ball.