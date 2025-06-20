Video of marine biologist befriending shark makes viewers furious for this shocking reason

Tahiti - A video of a marine biologist's close bond with a shark is currently going viral. However, one fact is making many users furious.

A woman is said to have befriended a great white shark off the coast of Tahiti during an experiment. © Bildmontage/Screenshot/Instagram/ziad_zebra

It sounds like an incredible story that Hollywood would surely love to make into a movie: a marine biologist is said to have befriended one of the predators while researching great white sharks off the coast of Tahiti.

According to the Instagram post, biologist Elise Gentry started her experiment in 2018 to find out whether sharks can form an emotional bond with humans using a new approach known as "Predictive Reciprocity Conditioning (PRC)."

To this end, she is said to have gone into the sea with the same young great white shark every week.

The animal was eventually given the name Dante by Elise, according to Instagram.

She is said not to have used any aids such as a protective cage, food, or weapons during the encounters so that the shark learns that she poses no danger.

After almost two years, the shark is said to have approached her without trying to attack her. A few months later, it would have allowed touches on its nose.

A clip that has already been viewed tens of millions of times on Instagram now shows a young woman who appears to be in the open sea.

Laughing into the camera, she pets the snout of the great white shark, which then even appears to snuggle up to her and give her something like a kiss on the head.