This dog has the cutest self-soothing strategy for when her dad goes off to work
Wisconsin - We all know that missing someone can really hurt your heart – especially if it happens every day. Mabel the dog has thus developed a strategy to deal with her dad going to the office.
Every day of the week, the Golden Retriever finds it difficult to say goodbye to her human dad when he leaves the house for work.
Dozens of videos filmed by her mom Becky show just how strong Mabel's longing really is, as she noticed that the four-legged friend steals an item of her husband's clothing from the bedroom every morning.
However, the Golden Retriever never means any harm – she just misses her Daddy!
In the clips, you can see how Mabel always brings her pilfered goods downstairs to the living room, where she then buries her snout in the garment with heartbreaking sweetness.
Apparently, the pup can only really relax when she at least has the smell of her beloved master in her nose.
Sweet Golden Retriever videos melt millions of hearts
Fortunately, her owners are not annoyed by this cute ritual and actually encourage the action.
"My husband will leave something out for her to grab," writes Becky on TikTok.
"My heart cant handle the sweetness of this dog. She does this every morning."
The Golden Retriever's behavior melted countless hearts on the video platform, with some of the clips receiving millions of views.
Fortunately, Mabel is never alone in her sadness.
Mom Becky is at home with her four-legged friend when her husband is away and spoils her with lots of cuddles and treats – even though she knows she can't replace the dog's dad, of course!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Becky S