This dog has the cutest self-soothing strategy for when her dad goes off to work

Wisconsin - We all know that missing someone can really hurt your heart – especially if it happens every day. Mabel the dog has thus developed a strategy to deal with her dad going to the office.

We all know that missing someone can really hurt your heart – especially if it happens every day. Mabel the dog has thus developed a strategy to deal with her dad going to the office. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Becky S

Every day of the week, the Golden Retriever finds it difficult to say goodbye to her human dad when he leaves the house for work.

Dozens of videos filmed by her mom Becky show just how strong Mabel's longing really is, as she noticed that the four-legged friend steals an item of her husband's clothing from the bedroom every morning.

However, the Golden Retriever never means any harm – she just misses her Daddy!

In the clips, you can see how Mabel always brings her pilfered goods downstairs to the living room, where she then buries her snout in the garment with heartbreaking sweetness.

Apparently, the pup can only really relax when she at least has the smell of her beloved master in her nose.