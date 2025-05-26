Dachshund-Golden Retriever mix has the cutest overreaction to his bed being "taken away"

Melbourne, Australia - Bjorn the dog was adorably confused when his bed was taken away! Even if it was just for a little while so that his owner could clean the floor.

Bjorn the dog was super confused when his bed was taken away! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bjornandlucia

Object permanence? Never heard of her.

Bjorn has the head of a Golden Retriever and the body of a Dachshund – and he gets his extreme levels of derpy-ness from both sides of the family tree.

Now, Bjorn wouldn't be Bjorn if he didn't make an adorable fuss about every little thing, much to the delight of his owner and millions of social media users.

In a now-viral clip, the reason for his adorable overreaction quickly becomes clear.

As the onscreen text explains, "I moved my dogs bed to mop the floors and came back to this."

That's right, Bjorn's owner Sarah Burke had the audacity to briefly move her furry friend's bed onto the sofa while she was cleaning.

Needless to say, Bjorn doesn't want to put up with this kind of treatment.