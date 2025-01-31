Dachshund struggles with his giant floppy ears in hysterical viral video!

Link the Dachshund dog has already inspired an audience of millions with his adorable ear-related hijinks!

Link the Dachshund dog can be seen struggling with a problem that every owner of floppy-eared breeds is probably all too familiar with! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@linkthesausage_

In the latest viral clip, Link can be seen in awkward situations, as the dog struggles with a problem that every owner of floppy-eared breeds is probably familiar with.

While his little legs have been bred to be extra short for hunting in narrow caves underground, Dachshunds' ears are extremely large and floppy.

When running and jumping around wildly, they regularly fold backward and get all tangled up.

In the TikTok video, you can see how Link's owner repeatedly has to fold his ears forward again.

Link looks at him, sometimes in amazement, sometimes suspiciously.

The caption of the video reads, "Factory reset multiple times a day!"

The fans of Link, who has already gone viral in the past due to his strong urge to steal things, were full of sympathy as well as glee at the cute dilemma.