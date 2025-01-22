"You steal it, you wear it": This dog is the fashion icon we never knew we needed

For many dog lovers, Dachshunds are the perfect pet . The adorable pups are small, cuddly, and full of love – but every now and then they let slip that they were actually bred to hunt badgers. Case in point? This viral video!

All the things that Link steals are soon put on his little body! And y'know what, he is kind of pulling off the bold fashion looks. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@linkthesausage_

As a popular TikTok video shows, Link the "sausage dog" likes to steal all kinds of things that were not actually intended to be dog toys.

It shows the silly little guy running to his dog bed with various things that he should actually keep his paws off, including a pink glove, aluminum foil, and a cap.

His owners already seem to know the hustle, as they have made a game out of their dog's magpie-like habit.

"If you steal it, you wear it," says the onscreen text as the caption reads, "Feeling extra bonita today."

