Deaf therapy dog falls asleep in the middle of chaotic kids music class in hysterical clip: "100 percent unbothered"

Millville, New Jersey - Therapy dog Cole was born completely deaf, and a video of him falling asleep in the middle of his work day has captured many hearts on the internet.

Cole has been working as a full-time therapy dog in various schools for six years, and the friendly Pit Bull is already a real star with teachers and pupils alike.

But even Cole gets tuckered out from time to time!

A recent viral video shared on the TikTok channel @deafcole caught the four-legged friend napping in an elementary school music class.

"Deaf therapy dog caught sleeping on the job in elementary school music class. Being born deaf is an advantage for this gig. 100 percent unbothered," reads the video's onscreen text.

Lying comfortably on a beanbag with his paws up, Cole is completely oblivious to the noise of the rambunctious kiddos as he can't hear a thing.

Cole's owner Chris Hannah told Newsweek that he works as a music teacher himself and that Cole makes his job a lot easier.

"In this clip Cole is zonked out on his giant bean bag in the middle of the music room while students are doing their daily music lessons. He so often falls asleep in the funniest positions in the middle of class," the dog's owner said.

"Being deaf is certainly an advantage when working in the noisiest room in the building. As the students always say, Cole can't hear with his ears, but he listens with his heart."