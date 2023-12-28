Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon out of action after traumatic dog attack
Denver, Colorado - Christmas was anything but relaxing for Denver Nuggets player Aaron Gordon, who was attacked by the family dog and ended up in the hospital.
The Nuggets announced on X Wednesday that the forward suffered lacerations to his face and shooting hand on Christmas.
Aaron needed 21 stitches, as The Athletic reported, and will be away from the team as he recovers.
The 28-year-old is "in good condition," according to the Nuggets, and is concentrating on his recovery. They did not provide a timetable for his return.
Coach Michael Malone told reporters after training that Gordon was "hanging in there" after the "very traumatic experience."
"We need him to heal inside and out," he added.
Aaron Gordon needs time to heal
Malone emphasized that he wants the forward to take his time, saying, "Going through something like that is not something you come back from easily. That's something where you have to heal from the physical, but you also have to heal from the mental and what you just kind of went through."
"We want him back. We know we're better off with him. But I want to support Aaron Gordon and make sure when he comes back, he's ready to come back and play at the level that we know he's capable."
Gordon joined the Nuggets in 2021 and helped the franchise to its first-ever championship last season.
Just hours before he was attacked by the dog, Aaron played a major part in the Nuggets' victory over the Golden State Warriors, scoring 16 points with 10 rebounds.
