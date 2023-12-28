Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon out of action after traumatic dog attack

Denver, Colorado - Christmas was anything but relaxing for Denver Nuggets player Aaron Gordon, who was attacked by the family dog and ended up in the hospital.

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets will be out of action for a while after being attacked by a dog on Christmas day. © Sarah Stier/Getty Images via AFP

The Nuggets announced on X Wednesday that the forward suffered lacerations to his face and shooting hand on Christmas.

Aaron needed 21 stitches, as The Athletic reported, and will be away from the team as he recovers.

The 28-year-old is "in good condition," according to the Nuggets, and is concentrating on his recovery. They did not provide a timetable for his return.

Coach Michael Malone told reporters after training that Gordon was "hanging in there" after the "very traumatic experience."

"We need him to heal inside and out," he added.