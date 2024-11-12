Diaper parity! Dog get jealous of new baby in hilarious viral video

Texas - Couples who have become parents for the second time know that their firstborns can get jealous. But how do dog "babies" factor into the equation?

This dog has had a little human brother at his side since August. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@_ashleytaylorr_

Ashley Taylor from Texas and her partner welcomed their first child together in August.

Well, their first human child, because the couple had actually already become parents once before when they adopted their dog!

It's no wonder that it was initially a tad confusing for the pooch when there was suddenly a little baby getting all the attention.

Instead of simply accepting the new home hierarchy, the furry friend insisted on receiving the same special treatment as his little brother.

What this means for Ashley and her partner in everyday life can be seen in a hysterical TikTok video!