Diaper parity! Dog get jealous of new baby in hilarious viral video
Texas - Couples who have become parents for the second time know that their firstborns can get jealous. But how do dog "babies" factor into the equation?
Ashley Taylor from Texas and her partner welcomed their first child together in August.
Well, their first human child, because the couple had actually already become parents once before when they adopted their dog!
It's no wonder that it was initially a tad confusing for the pooch when there was suddenly a little baby getting all the attention.
Instead of simply accepting the new home hierarchy, the furry friend insisted on receiving the same special treatment as his little brother.
What this means for Ashley and her partner in everyday life can be seen in a hysterical TikTok video!
Jealous dog demanding "diaper change" goes viral on TikTok!
"POV: your 'first born' is jealous and wants the same attention as his human brother," Ashley wrote on the clip of her partner pretending to change their dog's diaper.
The video went viral on the platform at lightning speed and has been viewed more than 5 million times and counting!
"Anyone else?" asks the post's caption.
Users in the comments section praised the couple for still involving their dog in everything so that the pooch wouldn't feel left out.
Viewers can be sure of one thing – the dog and baby are sure to become best friends for life after so much time bonding together!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@_ashleytaylorr_