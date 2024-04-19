Doberman turns bath day into an event with lavish beauty routine!

Admittedly, Dobermans don't have the best reputation, but a viral clip on TikTok has dispelled prejudices and proved just how well-behaved this dog breed can really be!

This Doberman was well-prepared for his multi-step bathing session. © Screenshot/TikTok/@thegoodhype

The viral Doberman, who goes by the name of Atlas, not only knows how to behave like a proper bather but is also extremely grateful for the affection shown to him.



The clip, which was shared on social media by @thegoodhype, reveals much more than just a happy dog.

Atlas totally loves his bathing session, which consists of several parts, and he even looks humbly into the camera as if he could not imagine anything better in the world.

Completely relaxed, Atlas first lets himself be rubbed with lotion and, as befits a well-behaved dog, is treated to a lavish grooming session – complete with coconut oil and even a jade roller!