Doberman turns bath day into an event with lavish beauty routine!
Admittedly, Dobermans don't have the best reputation, but a viral clip on TikTok has dispelled prejudices and proved just how well-behaved this dog breed can really be!
The viral Doberman, who goes by the name of Atlas, not only knows how to behave like a proper bather but is also extremely grateful for the affection shown to him.
The clip, which was shared on social media by @thegoodhype, reveals much more than just a happy dog.
Atlas totally loves his bathing session, which consists of several parts, and he even looks humbly into the camera as if he could not imagine anything better in the world.
Completely relaxed, Atlas first lets himself be rubbed with lotion and, as befits a well-behaved dog, is treated to a lavish grooming session – complete with coconut oil and even a jade roller!
Doberman enjoys extravagant bathing session in viral
The well-behaved Doberman doesn't let himself get carried away when his active cooperation is required – and so he stands rooted to the spot in the shower so he can be groomed step by step.
Almost every part of the animal's body is carefully scrutinized by the groomer, who is not shown in the frame.
In addition to the paws, which he willingly stretches out, his nose, teeth, and face are also scrubbed and cleaned.
Of course, this is also a prime opportunity to trim his claws.
A bathing cap made especially for the dog, which is pulled over his ears, speaks for the seriousness of the undertaking – after all, even Dobermans want to look good on washing day!
After the individual grooming sessions, the four-legged friend can look forward to a small reward in the form of a treat.
When the procedure is complete, there is plenty of room for rest, and the cleanly scrubbed Atlas falls into the made-up bed, visibly exhausted!
