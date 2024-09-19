Dog abandoned at high-kill shelter in heartbreaking video: "She doesn't even know"

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - A video of a cheerful dog has gone viral as she sits in the lobby of the animal shelter, which has to euthanize animals every day.

The sweet dog is seen sitting and looking around curiously, wondering where she might be. The answer? In the lobby of the OKC Animal Welfare shelter in Oklahoma City – which has a very high kill rate due to constant overcrowding.

The clip of the poor animal awaiting her fate recently went viral, and one of the reasons for this may be the video's tragic caption.

"She doesn't even know her owner is surrendering her to a high k!ll shelter that's already over capacity and euthanizing dogs 'for space' every single day," reads the video's onscreen text.

"She's just happy she was able to go for a ride this morning."

Given the overwhelming response of heartbroken TikTok users, is there someone out there who would like to rescue the furry friend from her bitter situation?

