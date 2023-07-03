Dog abandoned at shelter after 14 years in tragic story that has TikTok reeling

Orlando, Florida - A 14-year-old dog was suddenly dropped off at a shelter despite the employees' concerns, with footage of the heartbreaking moment going viral.

This 14-year-old dog's abandonment story has TikTok reeling. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/uniquelyk9

Last Wednesday, Angela, an employee of the Orange County Animal Shelter in Orlando, Florida, shared the devastating video on her TikTok channel.

It shows a dog named Brandon being left at an overcrowded shelter, despite workers' warnings.

Angela told Brandon's former owner that this wouldn't be the best place for an older dog like him. Orange County Animal Shelter has more than 100 other dogs in its care, and is no place for a pooch at such an advanced age to spend his last years.

The owners answer? "I don't care."

That was the same reply she gave to warnings that an older dog's chances of adoption are slim, and that foster care for senior dogs would be a much better option for Brandon.