Dog accidentally trained himself to use the toilet, and TikTok viewers can't believe their eyes

Miami, Florida - Dior the dog has a very special talent, and video evidence to back it up. How the heck did this adorable little Dachshund teach himself to do that ?!

You might not believe it until you see it for yourself, but Dior is potty trained.

And that doesn't mean that he knows how to wait until he's outside to "go potty" – no, this dog can literally use a porcelain toilet.

As dog owner Jenna Callarman told Newsweek, she neither trained nor encouraged her pet to adopt this behavior.

Instead, the furry friend came up with the idea of sitting on the toilet in the bathroom and doing his business there all by himself, as a video recently published on TikTok shows.

"So, Dior used to jump up and drink straight from the toilet like it was his personal Stanley cup… And the first time I yelled at him, he got so scared he started peeing right there," the 23-year-old explained.

"Now he thinks that’s what he’s supposed to do. Like… Who needs puppy pads!"

"This man literally potty trained himself," Callarman added, noting in the video's caption that the pup is trained to both poop and pee in the toilet.