Lonely dog is shunned by other pups until he meets someone very special: "all he ever wanted was a friend"

Oregon - Duke the Alaskan Malamute's owners could only speculate as to why all the other dogs ran away when their pup appeared. At least Kateryna Bates and her partner had an idea of how they could help their pet...

Kateryna Bates takes her Alaskan Malamute Duke in her arms because the dog often seems lonely and sad. © Collage: Instagram/Screenshots/duke.the.malamute

The clip initially shows several scenes in which poor Duke appears lonely and sad.

At one point, his owner even carries him in her arms and seems to have to comfort the little guy.

"He’s 95 pounds of fluff and love... But he was always alone. He never had a single dog friend. Every time we went for a walk... Other dogs were scared of him. Maybe because he looked too big, too different," reads the caption.

"But all he ever wanted... Was a friend! Someone who wouldn’t be afraid of him. What he didn’t know was... His lifetime best friend was already on her way."

Bates and her partner hatch a plan. Although the other dogs seem to be afraid of Duke, they try to introduce him to a puppy girl.

Fortunately, this young animal seems to have no fear of contact, and the unlikely four-legged friends can be seen playing and romping around together in other scenes.

In an interview with Newsweek, Bates has now revealed a little more about the story, such as the name of the little furry friend.