Dog adorably can't figure out how to get past open fence gate
Newtown, UK - Goldendoodle dogs (a cross between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle) are actually considered quite intelligent! Sully the dog proves that there are exceptions, however.
In a viral Instagram hit, the pupper fails at a task that is anything but difficult – much to the delight of the amused audience!
In the ten-second clip, you can immediately see the Goldendoodle sitting helplessly in front of a fence, which he can easily pass if he were to move a few feet.
But this path seems too far for the furry friend, whose tennis ball is tragically lost on the other side of the barrier.
Confused, Sully crouches there, even though his leash is already pointing him in the right direction.
All the dog has to do is stand up and let himself be led, but even that seems to be difficult for him.
Two million users have been amused by this puzzlement on Instagram for several weeks, and a good 84,000 have joined them on TikTok.
But why is the four-legged friend finding it so difficult? His owner Holly Williams provided an answer in an interview with Newsweek.
Sully the dog eventually figures out the fence situation!
The British woman told Newsweek that her dog is very often lost in thought.
"We often joke that he lives in his own world. When we take him for walks with his ball, he becomes so focused on it he forgets his surroundings," said Williams.
Apparently, Sully was so focused on the ball at that moment that he didn't realize how easily he could have gotten it – and it didn't help that his owner was filming him from the other side!
Her husband had encouraged her to post the clip and other curious videos with the dog, explained Williams: "He's such a funny, playful dog we wanted to share that with others."
You can't see the happy ending in the initial video, but "he eventually realized he could get around the gate and get his ball," the proud owner said.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@sully.goldendoodle