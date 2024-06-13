Dog adorably can't figure out how to get past open fence gate

Newtown, UK - Goldendoodle dogs (a cross between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle) are actually considered quite intelligent! Sully the dog proves that there are exceptions, however.

In a viral Instagram hit, the pupper fails at a task that is anything but difficult – much to the delight of the amused audience!

In the ten-second clip, you can immediately see the Goldendoodle sitting helplessly in front of a fence, which he can easily pass if he were to move a few feet.

But this path seems too far for the furry friend, whose tennis ball is tragically lost on the other side of the barrier.

Confused, Sully crouches there, even though his leash is already pointing him in the right direction.

All the dog has to do is stand up and let himself be led, but even that seems to be difficult for him.

Two million users have been amused by this puzzlement on Instagram for several weeks, and a good 84,000 have joined them on TikTok.

But why is the four-legged friend finding it so difficult? His owner Holly Williams provided an answer in an interview with Newsweek.