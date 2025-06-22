Dog adorably greets his stuffed animals after a vacation: "Rex missed his friends"

Lubbock, Texas - When Rex the dog came home after a short trip, he suddenly disappeared into a pile of stuffies!

Rex and his owner, Kellyn Taylor, had been on a farm for three days and had actually had a great time there.

However, there was one small problem.

The four-legged friend hadn't been able to take his best friends – his countless cuddly toys – with him!

Taylor only really realized how much he had missed them when they arrived back home.

About 20 minutes after returning home, there was suddenly no sign of the dog.

Puzzled, Taylor began to search the house – only to find the cheeky dog in a pool surrounded by his favorite toys.

The dog mom couldn't help but laugh heartily and quickly grabbed her cell phone to capture the moment.

"Rex missed his friends," says the caption of a short clip, which has since gone viral on TikTok.

Meanwhile, she films through the living room and finally points the camera at the tub where Rex's cuddly toys are kept.