Dog baffles owner with special hiding spot for thunderstorms

Delaware - A white German shepherd took over a very specific spot in her humans' home, and Winter's hilarious choice has left her owners baffled!

A German shepherd named Winter has found comfort from loud noises in an odd place. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/gunner_and_winter

When nasty weather or loud fireworks roll in, the white pup has found a comfortable hiding spot in... the dryer?

In a hilarious TikTok video, Winter's owner, Jen, shared a glimpse of the dog in her sacred hiding spot.

"This is her new spot," she wrote in the caption. "Any time it storms, she sits by [the] dryer and whines until we open it."

Despite the odd nature of the hiding spot, it's clear that Winter is in no rush to leave it!

Speaking with Newsweek, Jen revealed the habit began during July 4 celebrations as Winter became frightened by some loud fireworks.