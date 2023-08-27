Dog baffles owner with special hiding spot for thunderstorms
Delaware - A white German shepherd took over a very specific spot in her humans' home, and Winter's hilarious choice has left her owners baffled!
When nasty weather or loud fireworks roll in, the white pup has found a comfortable hiding spot in... the dryer?
In a hilarious TikTok video, Winter's owner, Jen, shared a glimpse of the dog in her sacred hiding spot.
"This is her new spot," she wrote in the caption. "Any time it storms, she sits by [the] dryer and whines until we open it."
Despite the odd nature of the hiding spot, it's clear that Winter is in no rush to leave it!
Speaking with Newsweek, Jen revealed the habit began during July 4 celebrations as Winter became frightened by some loud fireworks.
Winter the dog finds comfort in an odd place
"Our neighbors were setting off fireworks, and we were doing laundry. She was pacing the house, following us everywhere… and as we opened the dryer to take the clothes out, she hopped right in," Jen said.
Winter has taken a real liking to her safe space, with her owner revealing that the pup "asks" her to open the dryer when thunder storms hit and she becomes restless.
"She used to hide in her crate or the bathtub because she likes to be enclosed to feel safe, but I guess the dryer is even smaller so she feels safe," Jen said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/gunner_and_winter