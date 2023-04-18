Dog bandit faces the music in hilarious video that has the internet in tears

Canada - A golden retriever who likes to steal his owners' clothes has faced the music. An adorable viral video shows how his humans have decided to "punish" the cute thief, and the lewks and caption commentary are priceless.

A viral clip of a dog's "punishment" for stealing clothing has the internet crying, as this golden retriever is a klepto! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/airbudkobe

Kobe, a three-year-old golden retriever who lives in Canada, is a thief – AKA "Klepto Kobe."

"Stealing your hearts – and your socks," the dog's Instagram account bio reads.

Luckily, his humans thought up a creative punishment for their clothes stealing sleuth: They make the dog wear what he steals!

An Instagram and TikTok clip featuring the dog donning the items he steals has won over the internet, and has fans crying with laughter.

The video montage shows the clothing pieces Kobe stole, followed by a pic of the dog in it. It's very cute, and the clip's humorous text captions make things even more hilarious.

The golden has stolen a bunch of things, including a sweater, shoes, and "dad's undies!"

Funnily enough, the dog doesn't look like he regrets his decisions, or that he minds wearing what he's snatched. This pooch looks downright pleased with himself!

TikTokers love him and the "Part 3" clip has gone super viral, with more than 2 million views and counting.