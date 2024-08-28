Dog becomes a wedding photographer – and goes viral with his footage!
Before their wedding, Ellie and Georgie Woods decided to give their dog Bobby a very special task on their big day and appointed him as an assistant videographer and photographer.
A video of the hard-working dog went viral on TikTok with Sasha Lee, who was actually hired by the soon-to-be couple to film and photograph them, posting several clips of her little helper.
On-screen text reads, "pov: giving your doggo a go-pro, so he can be your assistant wedding videographer."
Sasha joking captioned the video, "honestly i bet his POV is so fun. although i did see him wandering into the ladies' bathroom at one point."
The clip has been viewed more than seven million times since mid-August, with almost a million users leaving a like! A large number of people demanded in the comments: "We want to see Bobby's footage!"
Ellie, Georgie, and Sasha complied shortly afterward!
"Best boy Bobby, not only a top videographer, but also a snack tester, toilet inspector and HR manager," they wrote on another video showing the pov footage of how the dog spent his owner's wedding day.
It shows the four-legged friend following the bride and groom, getting lost in a toilet, and sniffing around in an elderly lady's bag.
Ellie and Georgie Woods are delighted with Bobby the dog's work
"He loves being the center of attention," owner Georgie told The Dodo. "He just loved it."
The couple definitely doesn't regret having their dog at the wedding.
"Animals are really important to queer couples," Ellie said.
"It was so important to have him there ... as part of our big day."
She was also thrilled with the outcome of the puppy cam!
"It captured some really special moments," Ellie enthused.
"We couldn't be happier with how it came out because it's just so organic and such an interesting, different perspective."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sashaleephotography