Dog becomes a wedding photographer – and goes viral with his footage!

Before their wedding, Ellie and Georgie Woods decided to give their dog Bobby a very special task on their big day and appointed him as an assistant videographer and photographer.

Bobby made his owner's special day even more special. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sashaleephotography

A video of the hard-working dog went viral on TikTok with Sasha Lee, who was actually hired by the soon-to-be couple to film and photograph them, posting several clips of her little helper.

On-screen text reads, "pov: giving your doggo a go-pro, so he can be your assistant wedding videographer."

Sasha joking captioned the video, "honestly i bet his POV is so fun. although i did see him wandering into the ladies' bathroom at one point."

The clip has been viewed more than seven million times since mid-August, with almost a million users leaving a like! A large number of people demanded in the comments: "We want to see Bobby's footage!"

Ellie, Georgie, and Sasha complied shortly afterward!

"Best boy Bobby, not only a top videographer, but also a snack tester, toilet inspector and HR manager," they wrote on another video showing the pov footage of how the dog spent his owner's wedding day.

It shows the four-legged friend following the bride and groom, getting lost in a toilet, and sniffing around in an elderly lady's bag.