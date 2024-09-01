Dog becomes jealous of diabetic brother, so owner comes up with clever solution!
Las Vegas, Nevada - When this dog realized his little brother was getting special attention for his daily insulin injections, he wanted in, too!
For the little pup named Bentley, it must have seemed like his brother was getting some extra praise from their owner each day.
But the four-legged friend is actually diabetic and needs to be given insulin – and a cuddle – every day.
Nevertheless, Bentley apparently wanted the same attention – and so his owners had to come up with something.
In a video that the dog's owner shared on her TikTok page @staceonsocial, she can be seen giving Bentley a fake shot with the syringe.
Bentley was evidently thrilled by the attention, jumping and twirling around in glee.
TikTok users can't get enough of Bentley the dog
What began as an attempt to make Bentley feel like he belonged quickly became a daily routine.
The owner wrote in the caption that she sometimes forgets to give Bentley his "insulin shot," and he'll keep following her around until she does!
"Just wants to be included," one user wrote, to which the dog mom replied, "Exactly!!! He felt left out!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@staceonsocial