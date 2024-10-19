Dog becomes outraged at brick wall in adorable video

Bowie the Dachshund dog did what had to be done, boldly walking up to an intruder and barking at it. The only problem is that there was nothing actually there!

Bowie barked at a shadow, as revealed in the cute video that his owner Trent recently shared on Reddit.

In the video, Bowie stands very close to the wall, barking incessantly – but what's he so riled up over?

Alas, the dog has noticed the shadow of a crow that had made itself comfortable on the power line in front of Bowie's house.

"Bowie Dog is a lot of things – sweet, happy, very good boy – but not so smart …" his owner admitted in the post's caption.

Although Bowie turns four on Tuesday, the dog is his owner Trent Smith's "forever puppy" and told Newsweek that the dog has "zero worries and zero thoughts."

"He loves to spend all his time in the backyard hopping around like a bunny chasing lizards, butterflies, and the shadows of birds. He lives with me, my wife, his littermate brother Rory, and his sister-aunt pug Zora, and he is a constant embarrassment to both of them," the dog owner reports.