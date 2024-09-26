Dog begs owner to be put to bed – but then takes a dramatic turn!

Oregon - Dog owner LeDarius Tremayne Smith has shown off the rather wild way his four-legged friend behaves when it's finally time for bed.

At first, it seemed LeDarius had recorded a completely normal everyday situation with his dog Pistachio.

In the clip, the four-legged friend can be seen wagging his tail in front of his owner as if he is asking him for something very specific.

His owner already seems to know the game and runs after his dog, who starts moving excitedly and heads into another room.

There, without hesitation, Pistachio disappears into the cage where he always spends the night.

But in that second, the sleepy dog completely transforms!

Instead of snuggling up in his blanket, Pistachio suddenly bares his teeth, growls, barks, and lets his eyes bulge outwards in fear. As if bitten by a spider, he even tries to push open the door of the cage that his owner had just closed!

"He kept begging me to put him to bed and then he turns into a gremlin," his owner explained.

It's not clear from the video why the dog reacted so aggressively. Perhaps it was his strange way of saying "goodnight"?