Dog cannot contain his joy at BFF's birthday party in adorable footage: "HE LOOKS SO HAPPY"

Los Angeles, California - Duke the dog is melting hearts online! His owner shared a video of the Golden Retriever celebrating his very first birthday party experience, and his reaction to the festivities is everything.

Duke the dog – who was celebrating the second birthday of his canine pal Otis – can be seen romping around with glee! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@theduke_of_goldens

The viral post shows the cute pup and his friends playing happily at a dog center.

His owner, who shared the video on TikTok (@theduke_of_goldens), wrote: "POV: Your dog gets invited to his first birthday party."

In the clip, the four-legged friend – who was celebrating the second birthday of his canine pal Otis – can be seen romping around with glee.

In addition to treats and dog biscuits, Duke even receives a goodie bag as a gift at the end.

The dog is clearly having the best day of his life, and joy is also evident in the other animal guests – all the dogs romp around the center together in a whirlwind of fun!

Duke keeps looking back at his owner, as if to show her how much fun he's having.

Commenters are also thrilled by Duke's happiness and the loving bond he shares with his human.

"HE LOOKS SO HAPPY," gushes one as another writes, "dog has more friends than i do."