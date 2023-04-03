Dog captivates baby by way of windows, and TikTok can't handle it
Massachusetts - A Bernese mountain dog named Ivy and her tiny human companion have captivated the hearts of millions on TikTok, and for good reason.
The cute clip shows the little girl from Massachusetts sitting at the window while curiously looking outside. Then, the doggo and one of its owners finally return from a walk.
The second Ivy spotted her baby bestie peering out the window, she immediately starts sprinting up the front stairs to the door. The pup pauses briefly before turning to its owner to say, "Let's go inside!"
The comments section under the video that's garnered 1.5 million views is full of heart emojis and kind words.
Ivy's owner Ryan told Newsweek: "My daughter loves sitting in the window when her mom and Ivy get home"
TikTok users rave over the viral baby and pup duo
Ryan added, "Ivy noticed her in the window and ran up the stairs wagging her tail. It was adorable. Ivy and the baby love sitting in the window together, they do it every morning when I get ready for work."
Incidentally, the viral reunion video follows another wildly successful clip that's been enjoyed by 1.9 million people. In the video, Ivy and the baby are seen sitting together by the window, gazing spellbound at the street.
They say dogs are a man's best friend, and apparently that includes babies, too!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/ivytheberner