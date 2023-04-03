Dog captivates baby by way of windows, and TikTok can't handle it

Massachusetts - A Bernese mountain dog named Ivy and her tiny human companion have captivated the hearts of millions on TikTok , and for good reason.

The second a dog named Ivy spots her tiny tot of a bestie in the window, she sprints to the front door! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/ivytheberner

The cute clip shows the little girl from Massachusetts sitting at the window while curiously looking outside. Then, the doggo and one of its owners finally return from a walk.

The second Ivy spotted her baby bestie peering out the window, she immediately starts sprinting up the front stairs to the door. The pup pauses briefly before turning to its owner to say, "Let's go inside!"

The comments section under the video that's garnered 1.5 million views is full of heart emojis and kind words.

Ivy's owner Ryan told Newsweek: "My daughter loves sitting in the window when her mom and Ivy get home"

