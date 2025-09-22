Dog casually tries to "murder" her brother in hysterical video: "Shhh don't fight it"

Phoenix, Arizona - Rosie the dog loves digging huge holes! But i s the hobby just for fun – or does the pup have more nefarious motives?

Rosie the dog's digging habit has gone viral after she seemingly pushed her brother into her newest hole! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sophie.molkenthin

Sophie Molkenthin kept catching her dog Rosie digging deep holes, which led her to record a TikTok video showing off the results.

In the clip, you can see the four-legged friend digging tirelessly in the same spot until a giant hole is created, with Sophie explaining that Rosie has been digging for days already

"My dog has been working on digging this hole for the last few days and I think I figured out why...." she wrote.

But then the whole thing takes an unexpected turn!

It suddenly becomes clear why Rosie has been working so hard when she pushes her dog brother Pancho into the pit... or is it a grave?!

"I guess she wants to stay the only child," says the owner jokingly, before reassuring, "Also side note I promise she’s only playing in the video it just looks somewhat aggressive."

TikTok users took to the comment section to poke fun at the situation, with one writing, "Shhh shhh don’t fight it" as another said, "We just witnessed a premeditated crime dawg."