Dog casually tries to "murder" her brother in hysterical video: "Shhh don't fight it"
Phoenix, Arizona - Rosie the dog loves digging huge holes! But is the hobby just for fun – or does the pup have more nefarious motives?
Sophie Molkenthin kept catching her dog Rosie digging deep holes, which led her to record a TikTok video showing off the results.
In the clip, you can see the four-legged friend digging tirelessly in the same spot until a giant hole is created, with Sophie explaining that Rosie has been digging for days already
"My dog has been working on digging this hole for the last few days and I think I figured out why...." she wrote.
But then the whole thing takes an unexpected turn!
It suddenly becomes clear why Rosie has been working so hard when she pushes her dog brother Pancho into the pit... or is it a grave?!
"I guess she wants to stay the only child," says the owner jokingly, before reassuring, "Also side note I promise she’s only playing in the video it just looks somewhat aggressive."
TikTok users took to the comment section to poke fun at the situation, with one writing, "Shhh shhh don’t fight it" as another said, "We just witnessed a premeditated crime dawg."
"WHAT ARE YOU DOING IM STILL ALIVE," wrote a third while another said, "hey if you haven't had a sibling chase you with a knife or try to bury you alive did you really have siblings?"
One person suggested a sweeter explanation: "Or she loves him so much she wants to keep him safe like a backyard buried bone!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sophie.molkenthin