Golden retriever dog goes swimming with Corgi sister – what happens next is hilarious!

Irvine, California - There are few things in this world that Maui the Golden Retriever dog loves more than his family's huge pool. So it's lucky that his little Corgi sister Ruby also comes along from time to time. Whether she has as much fun as the big four-legged friend, however, is questionable.

The little dog is buried under her brother. © Screenshot/TikTok/@maui.thegoldenpup

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the two dogs can be seen standing at the edge of the pool and preparing to jump into the cool water together.

When the time comes, however, something happens that little Ruby in particular might not have expected.

As soon as the two of them jump off, the smaller dog lands in the water. Just a few seconds later, she is pushed down.

The reason? Maui has jumped in after her – and landed right on top of his sister!

While the Goldie dives enthusiastically for a toy shortly afterwards and is ready to spend the rest of the day splashing around, Ruby has had enough of the chaos.

Without further ado, she swims back to the edge of the pool and climbs out, bringing her bathing fun to an abrupt end.