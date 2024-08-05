Dog cowers in the bushes to protect precious bundle in puppy rescue mission

Los Angeles County, California - A small dog was reported cowering in the backyard of a Los Angeles County home. But when rescuers arrived, they discovered she was protecting something precious.

This rescue dog was doing all she could to protect her precious newborn pups! © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

Dog rescuer Suzette Hall recently shared photos of the cute discovery on Facebook.

When animal welfare workers arrived at the scene to help, the mama dog, later named Carol, was doing everything in her power to protect her pups.

"They were literally just born this morning," Hall explained on Facebook.

When rescuers tried to approach, Carol fled, but didn't go far. She kept her pups within her line of sight.

"She wanted to come back to her babies but was so afraid," Hall wrote.

Hall and her team started their safety mission by collecting the newborn pups, before devising a plan to catch the scared and starving mama.