Dog cowers in the bushes to protect precious bundle in puppy rescue mission
Los Angeles County, California - A small dog was reported cowering in the backyard of a Los Angeles County home. But when rescuers arrived, they discovered she was protecting something precious.
Dog rescuer Suzette Hall recently shared photos of the cute discovery on Facebook.
When animal welfare workers arrived at the scene to help, the mama dog, later named Carol, was doing everything in her power to protect her pups.
"They were literally just born this morning," Hall explained on Facebook.
When rescuers tried to approach, Carol fled, but didn't go far. She kept her pups within her line of sight.
"She wanted to come back to her babies but was so afraid," Hall wrote.
Hall and her team started their safety mission by collecting the newborn pups, before devising a plan to catch the scared and starving mama.
Rescued dog and her pups are thriving
With lots of food and the help of a trap, Hall and her team were able to catch Carol – to help her and her litter.
"We quickly got her puppies back to her, and she just snuggled up to them," Hall wrote.
"She just wanted her little family, who she had in a strange yard all alone. It made us all tear up."
Once Carol was at an animal shelter, she bounded with her rescuer.
"When I got to her to her foster, she knew she was safe," Hall said. "She let me love her and help her learn to nurse."
"And then she just cuddled up to her little puppies because she knew she was rescued."
The little dog and her six puppies are reportedly doing well in their foster home and putting on weight. Hall is thrilled she was able to help save the mama and her litter.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall