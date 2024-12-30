Dog crashes Zoom meeting to call attention to his "top priorities"

San Francisco, California - When a company calls for a virtual meeting, it's time for employees to lock in – unless there's a dog at home, that is!

A dog named George has gone viral after hilariously crashing a woman's Zoom meeting in order to call attention to his "top priorities." © Screenshot/TikTok/@oh_so_curious_george

31-year-old Kristen Hoyt must have instinctively suspected that her beloved George was up to something during her friend's important Zoom call.

The handsome border collie-pitbull mix didn't seem at all taken with the business meeting – preferring instead to play on the woman's cuddly lap while she sat on the sofa.

Hoyt, who lives in San Francisco, told Newsweek that her friend and colleague reacted calmly and had the presence of mind to switch off her camera before George could steal the show.

However, the four-legged friend didn't let up!