Dog crashes Zoom meeting to call attention to his "top priorities"
San Francisco, California - When a company calls for a virtual meeting, it's time for employees to lock in – unless there's a dog at home, that is!
31-year-old Kristen Hoyt must have instinctively suspected that her beloved George was up to something during her friend's important Zoom call.
The handsome border collie-pitbull mix didn't seem at all taken with the business meeting – preferring instead to play on the woman's cuddly lap while she sat on the sofa.
Hoyt, who lives in San Francisco, told Newsweek that her friend and colleague reacted calmly and had the presence of mind to switch off her camera before George could steal the show.
However, the four-legged friend didn't let up!
George the dog demands attention during important work call
"He started nudging my friend with his head, and when that didn't work, he started using his voice to convey he needed attention," she explained.
"When that also didn't work, he went and got the bone and tried sitting on my friend's lap."
Hoyt, who adopted her almost 65-pound dog in 2021 at the tender age of five months, was determined to capture the moment on her TikTok page.
And it's a good thing she did, as the clip quickly went viral with over 160,000 views and counting!
