Dog demands immediate attention in hilarious clip: "As soon as we open our eyes!"

Boca Raton, Florida - These dog owners just wanted to get their beauty sleep – alas, their opinionated pup decided that it was actually the perfect time to wake up and play.

In a viral video, the German Shepherd can be seen getting into bed with his owners, barking loudly in their faces and whimpering as they try to rest.

The dog, whose name is Ranger, is clearly a morning person.

"My [German Shepherd] demanding my bf and I get up as soon as we open our eyes," reads the popular video's onscreen text.

"He's not very peaceful," the exasperated pet parents complained in the post's caption.

To reinforce the comedic nature of the clip, it was accompanied by upbeat elevator music.

Numerous viewers were amused by Ranger's morning routine, an integral part of which is to bark his mom and dad out of bed as early as possible.

Within a short space of time, hundreds of thousands of fans from all over the world became aware of the funny video.

"He has a long day planned and wants to get started," wrote one commenter, as another said, "The dog said get up now!"