Dog desperately wants to play fetch with her newborn sibling in adorable viral video

Daphne the sweet Dachshund dog really wants to play with her newborn sister, as a viral video shows – and she won't take no for an answer! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jillianmariejohnson89

For new parents who are also pet owners, one of their greatest wishes is for their four-legged friend to get along with their newborn.

In the case of Jillian Johnson, who recently became a mother for the first time, the bond between baby and dog went exceptionally well.

There's just one catch – well, there isn't any catching happening, rather. That seems to be the problem!

Although Daphne is already a great big sister who apparently reacted well to the arrival of the baby, one thing simply didn't work out.

The baby, just a few days old, simply didn't want to play catch with the dog!