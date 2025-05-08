Dog desperately wants to play fetch with her newborn sibling in adorable viral video
Iowa - Daphne the sweet Dachshund dog really wants to play with her newborn sister, as a viral video shows – and she won't take no for an answer!
For new parents who are also pet owners, one of their greatest wishes is for their four-legged friend to get along with their newborn.
In the case of Jillian Johnson, who recently became a mother for the first time, the bond between baby and dog went exceptionally well.
There's just one catch – well, there isn't any catching happening, rather. That seems to be the problem!
Although Daphne is already a great big sister who apparently reacted well to the arrival of the baby, one thing simply didn't work out.
The baby, just a few days old, simply didn't want to play catch with the dog!
Dog desperately tries to play ball with baby sister
In a video posted by owner Jillian, you can see how the sweet dog desperately tries to encourage the newborn to play ball with her.
Sadly, the baby is not yet able to do so.
Apart from the fact that an infant's eyesight only develops sufficiently after around six months (although, even then, it is not yet fully mature) and that grasping and finally throwing still need to be learned, the child also must understand the ball-throwing game.
Mother Jillian knows this, of course, as she explains to her dog: "Sweetheart, she cannot throw the ball yet. She can't throw the ball yet. I'm so sorry."
As if Daphne understood her words, the four-legged friend whines disappointedly and tilts her head.
The owner comforts the Dachshund, saying, "Let's give her a year to eighteen months – maybe?"
She then cheekily adds to her daughter, "You would if you could, right?"
