Dog has slumber party with arch-enemy cousin, and it's as hilariously awkward as you'd imagine

By Christian Norm

St. Augustine, Florida - Piper the Goldendoodle dog has been in a long-time family feud with her cousin, Chihuahua mix Trixie. Will the intervention work?

Why don't these dogs get along?

The old dog's dominance in particular caused problems for the Goldendoodle lady when they first met some two years ago. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@loganmakenzee "Trixie has always been a bit feisty and very protective toward her people," she explained. "She does not act like a standard Chihuahua nor does she look like one." Additionally, there's an age gap – Piper is less than three years old, while Trixie is already a proud 15 years old. Cats Cats prefer to sleep on their left side for this fascinating scientific reason Dogs Silly dogs caught getting cozy in the most unexpected place! The old dog's dominance in particular caused problems for the Goldendoodle lady when they first met some two years ago. "Trixie would boss Piper around, and Piper would just cave," said Benonis. "As Piper has gotten older, she's gotten more confident with herself and now loves to push Trixie's buttons."