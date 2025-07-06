Dog has slumber party with arch-enemy cousin, and it's as hilariously awkward as you'd imagine
St. Augustine, Florida - Piper the Goldendoodle dog has been in a long-time family feud with her cousin, Chihuahua mix Trixie. Will the intervention work?
Recently, a silly video featuring the furry odd couple during a misguided play date went viral.
In it, Piper sits in her favorite armchair while Trixie peers into the living room.
The two animals scowl at each other awkwardly.
This slumber party has gone to the dogs!
"It's giving bratty sister vibes," reads the clip's caption.
Piper's mom Logan Makenzee Benonis revealed the exact reason for this in an interview with Newsweek.
Why don't these dogs get along?
"Trixie has always been a bit feisty and very protective toward her people," she explained.
"She does not act like a standard Chihuahua nor does she look like one."
Additionally, there's an age gap – Piper is less than three years old, while Trixie is already a proud 15 years old.
The old dog's dominance in particular caused problems for the Goldendoodle lady when they first met some two years ago.
"Trixie would boss Piper around, and Piper would just cave," said Benonis.
"As Piper has gotten older, she's gotten more confident with herself and now loves to push Trixie's buttons."
But despite all the bad vibes between the dog ladies, Benonis can also report one positive thing.
"They are cordial with each other – however, you can cut the tension with a knife," Benonis added. "We never have to worry about a real altercation happening."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@loganmakenzee