Dog does everything he can to impress his kitty sibling – to no avail!

A little Jack Russell terrier tried everything to impress his cat sibling. While the kitty wasn't sold, the dog's adorable moves have made him a star on TikTok!

Since its release earlier this month, the clip of the doggy's antics has already received almost 150,000 views and more than 34,000 likes.

The video, which was published on the TikTok page @sillyannx, shows the talented puppy rolling around in front of the cat as he performed various movements.

It almost looks as if the Jack Russell terrier is trying to impress the kitten with his acrobatics – but it doesn't really seem to be working!

Although the cat watches attentively, it seems to be completely unimpressed by the dog's enthusiastic movements.

Incidentally, both pets have the same owner and live together.

While the kitty didn't give the dog the praise he was hoping for, TikTokers gushed over his display in the comments of the popular clip.

"he's letting the cat know he's just a silly little guy," one user commented.

"I love how dogs either hate cats or are obsessed with them," another wrote.

