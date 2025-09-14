Dog emotionally mourns for recently dead sibling in bittersweet viral clip
Indianapolis, Indiana - Kara Ferguson has been mourning the loss of her beloved dog Trulee, but she is not alone in her grief.
A few days ago, Ferguson noticed that her dog Moo was standing in front of a picture of the family's recently deceased pup, Trulee, in the living room.
Ferguson quickly reached for her cell phone to capture the heart-shattering moment on video.
In it, Moo looks intently at the picture of her deceased companion and finally lets out a yelp. She then falls to the floor in despair.
"Our other cocker spaniel passed away 3 days ago... and this painting has been in the same spot for 3 years," writes Ferguson in the onscreen text.
Indeed, the two dogs had been best friends. Trulee joined the family as a puppy – then a few months later, Ferguson took in another female American Cocker Spaniel, Moo.
"Moo was the puppy we bought FOR Trulee," the dog mom told Newsweek. "Trulee was always the pack leader, and Moo followed along!"
Moo is eight months younger than her deceased companion, and having been with Trulee all her life, she is also devastated to be parted.
But is Moo doing any better now that a little time has passed?
How is Moo the dog coping with her grief these days?
Another line of the video's caption reveals that Moo does have a support system of other pups to help the grieving process.
"For those commenting about getting her a friend- don’t worry she has 3 other siblings that she adores- 2 pugzu’s and a cavapoo," the line reads.
Ferguson told Newsweek that the dog has been "doing much better" since the viral video was filmed.
"She still stops and looks at the painting, but hasn't cried since that day," Moo's owner said.
"We should be getting Trulee's ashes back next week, so it will be interesting to see how she handles that," she added.
