Dog emotionally mourns for recently dead sibling in bittersweet viral clip

Indianapolis, Indiana - Kara Ferguson has been mourning the loss of her beloved dog Trulee, but she is not alone in her grief.

A few days ago, Ferguson noticed that her dog Moo was standing in front of a picture of the family's recently deceased pup, Trulee, in the living room.

Ferguson quickly reached for her cell phone to capture the heart-shattering moment on video.

In it, Moo looks intently at the picture of her deceased companion and finally lets out a yelp. She then falls to the floor in despair.

"Our other cocker spaniel passed away 3 days ago... and this painting has been in the same spot for 3 years," writes Ferguson in the onscreen text.

Indeed, the two dogs had been best friends. Trulee joined the family as a puppy – then a few months later, Ferguson took in another female American Cocker Spaniel, Moo.

"Moo was the puppy we bought FOR Trulee," the dog mom told Newsweek. "Trulee was always the pack leader, and Moo followed along!"

Moo is eight months younger than her deceased companion, and having been with Trulee all her life, she is also devastated to be parted.

But is Moo doing any better now that a little time has passed?