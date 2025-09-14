Dog emotionally mourns for recently dead sibling in bittersweet viral clip

A few days ago, she had to say goodbye forever: Kara Ferguson has been mourning the loss of her beloved dog Trulee ever since. But she is not alone.

By Christian Norm

Indianapolis, Indiana - Kara Ferguson has been mourning the loss of her beloved dog Trulee, but she is not alone in her grief.

Kara Ferguson is not the only one mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Trulee.
Kara Ferguson is not the only one mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Trulee.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@karaferguson85

A few days ago, Ferguson noticed that her dog Moo was standing in front of a picture of the family's recently deceased pup, Trulee, in the living room.

Ferguson quickly reached for her cell phone to capture the heart-shattering moment on video.

In it, Moo looks intently at the picture of her deceased companion and finally lets out a yelp. She then falls to the floor in despair.

Dogs make fast friends with playful otters in enchanting viral video: "Land puppies, meet water puppies"
Dogs Dogs make fast friends with playful otters in enchanting viral video: "Land puppies, meet water puppies"
Police officer leaves K-9 service dog in a hot car – then the unthinkable happens
Dogs Police officer leaves K-9 service dog in a hot car – then the unthinkable happens

"Our other cocker spaniel passed away 3 days ago... and this painting has been in the same spot for 3 years," writes Ferguson in the onscreen text.

Indeed, the two dogs had been best friends. Trulee joined the family as a puppy – then a few months later, Ferguson took in another female American Cocker Spaniel, Moo.

"Moo was the puppy we bought FOR Trulee," the dog mom told Newsweek. "Trulee was always the pack leader, and Moo followed along!"

Moo is eight months younger than her deceased companion, and having been with Trulee all her life, she is also devastated to be parted.

But is Moo doing any better now that a little time has passed?

How is Moo the dog coping with her grief these days?

In the heartbreaking video, Moo the dog appears to be mourning the loss of her beloved sibling.
In the heartbreaking video, Moo the dog appears to be mourning the loss of her beloved sibling.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@karaferguson85

Another line of the video's caption reveals that Moo does have a support system of other pups to help the grieving process.

"For those commenting about getting her a friend- don’t worry she has 3 other siblings that she adores- 2 pugzu’s and a cavapoo," the line reads.

Ferguson told Newsweek that the dog has been "doing much better" since the viral video was filmed.

Tiny Dachshund puppy freaks out his giant new sibling in hilarious video
Dogs Tiny Dachshund puppy freaks out his giant new sibling in hilarious video
Animal rescuers rush to save scared dog abandoned during brutal heatwave
Dogs Animal rescuers rush to save scared dog abandoned during brutal heatwave

"She still stops and looks at the painting, but hasn't cried since that day," Moo's owner said.

"We should be getting Trulee's ashes back next week, so it will be interesting to see how she handles that," she added.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@karaferguson85

More on Dogs: