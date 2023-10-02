Dog faces kittens' wrath after adorable failed cat food heist

Florida - She won't make that mistake again! Callie the dachshund made quite the error when she visited her owner's mom, Misty, and her five foster kittens .

Callie the dog's decision to sniff the kittens' food led to some serious trouble! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@misty_liketheweather

Misty captured what happened in a viral TikTok video, which has been viewed over five million times since it was posted last week.

To the amusement of the viewers, the kittens show their scariest side when Callie dares to sniff their food.

With dramatic humps and ruffled fur, they bravely stand in the way of the dog, who quickly makes the right choice to ditch the attempted theft.

As the cats continue to stand forebodingly, with some even hissing, the four-legged friend quickly moves away from the food and finally crouches down.

With a look that seems to say "help," Callie finally looks at the camera.