Dog falls through a sheet of ice into the freezing water – did rescuers get to her in time?

Ottawa, Canada - Tika the dog found herself stranded in a frozen river and firefighters jumped into action to save her from drowning.

Last week emergency services received an alarming call from dog owners at around three o'clock in the afternoon.

A poor pooch had broken through the ice on the frozen Ottawa River and was struggling not to drown.

As the fire department writes in a post on X, Golden Retriever Tika was near a sheet of ice at the time of the emergency call but was unable to save herself from the water.

When the rescue workers arrived at the scene, Tika was already a good 30 feet from the shore and struggling to keep her head above water.