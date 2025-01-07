Dog falls through a sheet of ice into the freezing water – did rescuers get to her in time?
Ottawa, Canada - Tika the dog found herself stranded in a frozen river and firefighters jumped into action to save her from drowning.
Last week emergency services received an alarming call from dog owners at around three o'clock in the afternoon.
A poor pooch had broken through the ice on the frozen Ottawa River and was struggling not to drown.
As the fire department writes in a post on X, Golden Retriever Tika was near a sheet of ice at the time of the emergency call but was unable to save herself from the water.
When the rescue workers arrived at the scene, Tika was already a good 30 feet from the shore and struggling to keep her head above water.
Emergency services give advice on what pet owners should do in such situations
The team hurriedly prepared Tika's rescue and specially trained ice rescue technicians made their way to the helpless dog in a rescue boat.
A good 20 minutes after the emergency call was received, the Golden Retriever was brought safely back to land by the firefighters.
In the post, the emergency services thanked Tika's owners, in particular, for their attentive and cool-headed response to the situation.
"Credit to the owners who did exactly what we always preach if this happens: Called 9-1-1 and stayed on land and didn't try to make the rescue themselves," Ottawa Fire Services wrote.
"Our response times are fast and our Ice Rescue Teams are highly trained with the appropriate equipment. Doing this will always keep you safe and is your pet’s best chance for survival," they added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@Ottawa Fire Services