Dog finally figures out how to bark at the ripe old age of thirteen!

Surrey, UK - For years, Freddie the dog didn't seem to know that he could bark. But at the proud age of thirteen, the Golden Retriever has discovered a whole new side to himself!

For years, Freddie the dog didn't seem to know that he could bark. But at the proud age of thirteen, the Golden Retriever has discovered a whole new side to himself! © Screenshot/TikTok/@thegoldenboysfredandrocs

Since last week, the corresponding video has been going viral, in which the senior dog won't stop barking at all.

Freddy is lying in a meadow, deeply relaxed, where he barks and barks and barks in peace.

Half amused, half annoyed, his owner tries to get him to stop in the background.

"We're all really happy for you, but you've got to stop doing it all the time," says Amanda.

Freddie doesn't mind! He just carries on as if she hadn't said anything.

His barking doesn't sound particularly loud, however, with commenters joking that it sounds like a cry for help.

"Lots of comments say that he is probably going deaf as their dogs did the same," dog owner Amanda recently speculated in an interview with Newsweek. "But he just loves doing it now!"