Dog finds his way back to beloved family in bittersweet adoption tale!

Shortly after Patrice Lavoie adopted a dog from an animal shelter to give him a second chance, he got some emotional news: the four-legged friend had been missing for years!

In July, Patrice Lavoie adopted the pit bull Leon. © Screenshot/TikTok/@patricelavoie

Patrice, who worked as a volunteer at the shelter, met Leon the dog for the first time and immediately fell in love.

"I thought he was beautiful. As soon as he saw me from afar, he stopped barking. Something clicked, and I felt an emotional connection," Patrice told People.

Due to the shelter's rules, he was not allowed to adopt the pup immediately, but his patience paid off: after weeks of back and forth, he was finally allowed to take Leon home with him in July.

Patrice quickly learned more about the pit bull's past. He was originally called "Munster" and had been through several families before coming to the shelter.

What he didn't know, however, was that someone out there was still desperately searching for his beloved dog!