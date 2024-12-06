Dog finds his way back to beloved family in bittersweet adoption tale!

Shortly after Patrice Lavoie adopted a dog from an animal shelter to give him a second chance, he got some emotional news: the pup had been missing for years!

Shortly after Patrice Lavoie adopted a dog from an animal shelter to give him a second chance, he got some emotional news: the four-legged friend had been missing for years!

In July, Patrice Lavoie adopted the pit bull Leon.
In July, Patrice Lavoie adopted the pit bull Leon.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@patricelavoie

Patrice, who worked as a volunteer at the shelter, met Leon the dog for the first time and immediately fell in love.

"I thought he was beautiful. As soon as he saw me from afar, he stopped barking. Something clicked, and I felt an emotional connection," Patrice told People.

Due to the shelter's rules, he was not allowed to adopt the pup immediately, but his patience paid off: after weeks of back and forth, he was finally allowed to take Leon home with him in July.

Patrice quickly learned more about the pit bull's past. He was originally called "Munster" and had been through several families before coming to the shelter.

What he didn't know, however, was that someone out there was still desperately searching for his beloved dog!

After almost two years of searching, Leon the dog has been reunited with his family.
After almost two years of searching, Leon the dog has been reunited with his family.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@patricelavoie

Dog Leon has been reunited with his first family

Leon was returned to his original family, but Patrice is still able to get updates on the dog's life now.
Leon was returned to his original family, but Patrice is still able to get updates on the dog's life now.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@patricelavoie

When Patrice shared a picture of Leon in a Facebook group, the dog's original owners recognized him and immediately contacted Patrice.

"I couldn’t believe it when they reached out to me. They were crying – they couldn't believe their dog had finally been found," Patrice recalled.

After careful consideration, he decided to return his beloved four-legged friend to the original family – a family that included the dog's mother and father.

At the handover, Leon immediately recognized his old owners and was delighted.

"It was heartwarming to see him so happy. I knew I made the right choice," Patrice said.

Although it was hard to say goodbye to Leon, he kept in touch with the family. They visit each other regularly, and Patrice receives updates through photos and videos showing how happy Leon is.

"Every dog deserves a loving home. Sometimes it's not about you, it's about what's best for the dog. You have to open your heart and make the right decision for them."

