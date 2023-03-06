Dog finds its never-ending smile after being abandoned in a backyard

New York, New York - Could this dog 's second chance at a forever home be any cuter?

Cuddling is one of Donny's absolute favorite things to do! © Collage: Instagram/Screenshot/boroughbredinbrooklyn

A young pit bull named Donny was recently discovered after being abandoned and wandering in a New York City backyard.

After being spotted by several people, one of them finally sprung into action and called the Animal Care Center (ACC), whose staff immediately set out to take the pup in.

Soon after Donny arrived at his new temporary home, it quickly became clear that while he was big and a bit dangerous looking, he was a loving fur baby at heart who craved a lot of cuddles.

"He was a bit on the fearful and nervous side when he came in, which is totally understandable," Manisha Shah, a shelter worker, told The Dodo. "It feels extra special, though, when a dog like Donny trusts you."

In order to place the pit bull with a new family, Shah captured a video of Donny introducing him to the world. It quickly became clear that the animal rescuer didn't have to put much effort into it, because the dog turned it on for the camera!

In the clip, the doggo snuggles up to the shelter staff, jumps happily towards them, licks their faces, and always has a big smile on his face – even when he grins while looking into the camera at the end of the recording.