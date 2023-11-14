Dog found alive after months by missing Colorado hiker's side
Pagosa Springs, Colorado - The body of an elderly hiker who'd been missing for two months in the San Juan mountains has finally been found. But the hiker's dog was also miraculously found alive and next to his owner's remains.
On August 19, Rich Moore, a 71-year-old from Pagosa Spring, and his jack rustle terrier named Finney set off on a hike up to Blackhead Peak in Colorado.
Rich's family members said he planned to hike up the 12,500-foot summit of Blackhead Peak but didn't return.
Taos Seach and Rescue (TSAR) told Fox News that a helicopter sent search and rescue teams just below the mountain peak and moved west to look for Rich. The crews found his car, but didn't find him.
For more than two months, search and rescue teams combed the San Juan National Forest, but found no sign of Rich or his dog.
On October 30, a hunter found Rich's body and Finney, who was somehow still alive, near the lower Blanco drainage basin and alerted the Archuleta County Sheriff’s office.
Search and rescue crew members were flown in the next day to locate, identify, and retrieve the remains.
The dog is back with the hiker's family
TSAR shared an update about Rich Moore's and his dog's fate on Facebook.
TSAR member Delinda Vanne-Brightyn and her certified rescue dog were part of the initial search for Rich, and said his body was found two and a half miles from their initial starting point.
After being discovered, Finney was taken to the vet for a check-up. The dog is now back with Rich's family.
"Delinda and TSAR would like to send our condolences to the family, but are glad they were able to gain some closure as well as bring their dog back home," the organization wrote in their post.
Commenters were heartbroken, but also amazed by the dog's loyalty to its owner.
"So sad and yet so beautiful that the little Jack Russell stayed with him all these weeks," one wrote.
The cause of Rich Moore's death is yet to be determined, according to local authorities.
Cover photo: Collage: 123rf/angeladhh & Screenshot/Facebook/Colorado Missing Person Organization