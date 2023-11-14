Dog found alive after months by missing Colorado hiker's side

Pagosa Springs, Colorado - The body of an elderly hiker who'd been missing for two months in the San Juan mountains has finally been found. But the hiker's d og was also miraculously found alive and next to his owner's remains.

Rich Moore was hiking with his dog Finney when he went missing. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Colorado Missing Person Organization

On August 19, Rich Moore, a 71-year-old from Pagosa Spring, and his jack rustle terrier named Finney set off on a hike up to Blackhead Peak in Colorado.

Rich's family members said he planned to hike up the 12,500-foot summit of Blackhead Peak but didn't return.

Taos Seach and Rescue (TSAR) told Fox News that a helicopter sent search and rescue teams just below the mountain peak and moved west to look for Rich. The crews found his car, but didn't find him.

For more than two months, search and rescue teams combed the San Juan National Forest, but found no sign of Rich or his dog.

On October 30, a hunter found Rich's body and Finney, who was somehow still alive, near the lower Blanco drainage basin and alerted the Archuleta County Sheriff’s office.

Search and rescue crew members were flown in the next day to locate, identify, and retrieve the remains.