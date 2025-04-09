Dog gets FOMO over cat playing with mom – then he makes a wild decision!

Darrel the dog got jealous when he noticed that his cat sister was allowed to play with their mama. To stop this as quickly as possible, he made a crazy decision that his owner caught it on camera for us all.

Golden retriever mix Darrel wasn't thrilled when he saw his owner practicing tricks with the cat. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@darrelthedoge

Owner Hailey Adair loves practicing tricks with her two adopted shelter dogs and her tabby cat.

A recently viral video shows the three animals lining up to do a trick where they would jump onto Hailey's back.

Before it was Darrel's turn, the family cat was allowed to try out the trick first.

The cat timidly climbed onto her owner's back from the kitchen counter, but Darrel was already peering impatiently around the corner.

Without warning, the jealous Golden Retriever mix jumped onto his owner's back, forcing his cat sibling to scramble away in fright!

Hailey's surprise was written all over her face when the much heavier dog suddenly landed on her back.

"What just happened?" she asked her husband, who was recording the video.