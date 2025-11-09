Dog gets on his worst behavior while mom is away for the weekend: "Bro is a menace!"
New York, New York - All Riley really wanted was a relaxing weekend away, but when she left her dog with her parents for the first time, she had no idea the report that was in store for her.
As soon as the young dog mom was out of the house, the drama began.
Her pet caused a whirlwind of chaos at her parents' house, as a viral video shows.
Mako the little Portuguese water dog simply couldn't resist jumping enthusiastically into the pond, much to the chagrin of her human "grandparents."
"He loves swimming and will take any chance to get in a body of water," Riley told Newsweek.
"It's become a running joke as to how many times Mako will take a swim when he's over there!"
However, the puppy adventurer not only left wet paw prints all over, but also a broken glass and lots of disheveled flowers.
"Thankfully, he was ok!" she explained of the broken glass and other tussles, adding that "he's still only a puppy, so he's learning new things every day!"
Chaotic dog delights Instagram users
"I'm surprised mako is allowed back, after all of the chaos he causes," she joked in the post's caption, adding in the comments that his manners have been improving over time.
"Omg, I don't miss those puppy behaviors. It’ll get better!!" wrote one follower in response.
Another commented humorously: "No, honestly, these are so much like the reports I get from my mom about my girls!!! It takes a village!!"
But not all users found it funny – some criticized the dog's behavior. However, Riley took it in stride.
"Bro is a menace," said one commenter as another wrote, "why don’t people take training seriously."
"Don’t worry we do! most of these are from earlier this summer when he was only 4 months old," the dog owner explained.
