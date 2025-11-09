Dog gets on his worst behavior while mom is away for the weekend: "Bro is a menace!"

New York, New York - All Riley really wanted was a relaxing weekend away, but when she left her dog with her parents for the first time, she had no idea the report that was in store for her.

As soon as the young dog mom was out of the house, the drama began. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mako_thepwd

As soon as the young dog mom was out of the house, the drama began.

Her pet caused a whirlwind of chaos at her parents' house, as a viral video shows.

Mako the little Portuguese water dog simply couldn't resist jumping enthusiastically into the pond, much to the chagrin of her human "grandparents."

"He loves swimming and will take any chance to get in a body of water," Riley told Newsweek.

"It's become a running joke as to how many times Mako will take a swim when he's over there!"

However, the puppy adventurer not only left wet paw prints all over, but also a broken glass and lots of disheveled flowers.



"Thankfully, he was ok!" she explained of the broken glass and other tussles, adding that "he's still only a puppy, so he's learning new things every day!"