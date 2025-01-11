Dog gives owner guilty look when he returns – what did Rollo get into?

UK - What has Rollo done this time? When his owner came home from work, the dog could only give him the most apologetic look.

Rollo the border collie was well aware of what he'd done! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mikeandrollo

In a video posted on the TikTok page @mikeandrollo, British dog owner Mike enters the hallway and is greeted by his very guilty-looking four-legged friend.

As the camera pans into the living room, it becomes clear what Rollo has done.

While Mike was out, the border collie helped himself to some tasty leftovers in a pizza box, which then fell onto the floor.

After inspecting the mess, Rollo's owner pans the camera back to the dog, who puts on an even more remorseful expression.

Fortunately, Mike took it in his stride.

"Oh my bad. Forgot to put Papa John's in the bin," he wrote in the caption. "Rushed out for work meeting due to snow can't blame the fella. We all love a Papa John's. Now to get the BBQ sauce out the rug..."

As the clip went viral, many praised the dog dad for being so understanding.

"I love this. Not blaming your pet for a mistake you made is so refreshing to see," one user commented.