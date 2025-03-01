Dog gives owner the cold shoulder after vacation!

Ireland - When his owners returned from their vacation, Border Collie Alex made no move to go home with them, much to their amazement!

Border Collie Alex had no interest in leaving the kennel after his owners went on vacation without him! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elainesdoghaven

In a video on the TikTok page @elainesdoghaven, Alex can be seen sitting next to the door of the kennel called Elaine's Dog Haven in County Mayo, Ireland – and it's clear he desperately wants to stay there.

The boarding kennel, which is specially set up for dogs, had been looking after the furry friend while his parents were away.

"Alex, come on, are you coming home? Come on, you have to go home! I know it's tragic," Elaine, the owner of the facility, says behind the camera.

But Alex, who looks happier than ever, ignores the gentle coaxing.

"Come on, your father is there waiting," she adds, but the dog remains stubborn as he holds his ground – as if offended that his owners went on vacation without him!

The video quickly went viral, with one user joking in the comments, "lol that's a 5 star review if ever I saw one."

