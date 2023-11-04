Dog goes viral for his adorable jealousy after owners welcome twin babies

Boston, Massachusetts - Percy the dog had always been number one with his owners, but when the pair became parents, everything changed - and Percy is not a fan!

Percy the dog may be a bit jealous of his new human sisters, per a viral TikTok shared by his owner. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@twindaddiaries

Sam Perlow didn't think Percy could really be jealous of the attention he was giving his newborn twins, but as his wife, Molly, has proven, he sure can!

A viral TikTok video shared recently shows just how jealous Percy is of the members of the family.

In the clip, Sam is seen sleeping peacefully with one of the babies as his dog looks on next to them, staring quite intently at the enviably sweet moment.

"Percy has always slept in bed with us and he loves to snuggle. When my wife showed me the video of him looking at me and one of the girls, I couldn't stop laughing," Sam told Newsweek on Tuesday.

Despite the overwhelming "evidence" from the footage, the father-of-two wouldn't say a bad word about his best friend on four paws.

"He has so much personality, and it comes through every day. He makes us laugh and brings so much joy to our family, and I'm glad so many people got to see a little piece of him in this video," the Boston native said.