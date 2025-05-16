Dog goes viral with hilariously disappointed reaction to bad haircut!

Indiana - Louie was only supposed to get a trim at the groomer, but things didn't go quite as planned. In a viral video, the dog 's reaction to the hefty cut has TikTok giggling!

This Cavapoo was clearly not happy with his dramatic haircut! © Screenshots/TikTok/@maddiehilaski

Dog owner Maddie Hilaski shared an amusing before-and-after picture of her Louie on TikTok earlier this week.

The four-year-old Cavapoo had rather long gray fur, which was actually only supposed to be cut a bit shorter at the groomer.

But when Maddie's boyfriend went to pick Louie up from his visit to the groomer, the little one "didn't look too happy," as the owner revealed to Newsweek.

When Maddie saw her dog with her own eyes, she immediately knew why: his coat was cut so short that you could almost see his skin!

Louie looked like a completely different dog, and it was clear that even he was unhappy with the transformation.

In a hilarious "after" picture, Louie's expression is pure disappointment!

Maddie's before-and-after TikTok quickly went viral and has been viewed millions of times.

In the caption, Maddie joked, "even Louie knew he got a bad haircut."