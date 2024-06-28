Dog greets his owner at the door in the most unusual way!

Brighton, UK - A hilarious viral clip shows Tessa Luke coming home, only for her dog Finn to "open" the door and "ask" who it is!

Every time Tessa arrives home, her Border Collie Finn comes over to greet her in an adorably unusual way.

Finn admittedly gets a little help in this endeavor from Tessa's partner David Wheatcroft, as he lifts the dog up and acts as his voice.

However, the fun is triggered by Finn the dog, who is known by his owners for making a silly face when Tessa comes home.

"David decided to lift him and answer the door so I could directly see his silly face as if he was answering the door to me," the dog owner said in an interview with Newsweek.

"David does it most days if he is home and this one time I decided to record it and I caught it all on camera!"