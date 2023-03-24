What dog breed lives the longest?

Some dog breeds live longer than others, and other dog breeds live for a relatively short amount of time. Here are the longest living dog breeds in the world.

By Evan Williams

Have you ever wondered why certain dog breeds seem to live longer than others, and why certain doggos reach ripe old ages that others can barely dream of? Let's take a look at the longest living dog breed.

Some dog breeds live to be much older than others. © Unsplash / Michael Small and shrivelled, aged and decrepit, these are things that many dogs never get the opportunity to become. It's not for lack of trying, of course, but some types of dogs just don't live as long as others. With that in mind, how long do dogs generally live, and are some pooches more age-inclined than others? Dog Guide Best dog names ever: How to name your doggo! In this dog guide, TAG24 takes a look at the longest living dog breed. What dog breeds generally live the longest, and what others come in close? Let's dig in!

What is the longest living dog breed?

The dog breed that lives the longest is widely considered to be the Chihuahua. These tiny little doggos hail from the Mexican state of the same name and are popular amongst public figures and celebrities due to their companionship and cute looks. They are tiny doggos with big round eyes and stiff, pointed ears. Chihuahuas are the perfect example of a general rule: small dogs generally live longer than their bigger brothers and sisters. While small dogs tend to develop some neurological health issues, the leading cause of death amongst these tiny little doggos is heart failure – meaning that they don't generally die until their heart gets too old to function properly. Thus, it takes a long time, and small breeds typically live longer.

How old does the longest living dog breed get?

Chihuahuas can be expected to live between 15 and 20 years, with their average age of death sitting at a whopping 18 years old. While their range is similar to other longer-living dogs, their average death age is far above most other dog breeds. For context, most medium to large sized dogs will live until they are about ten-years-old. That's almost half as long as Chihuahuas!

What other dog breeds live the longest?

As mentioned, smaller dog breeds generally live far longer than bigger dog breeds. That means that a Dachshund will likely live a few years longer than a bigger golden retriever. This factor may be important to consider when purchasing or adopting a pooch. Some of the longest living dog breeds include the following: Chihuahuas

Dachshunds

Toy Poodles

Maltese

Beagles

Australian Shepherds

Shih Tzu

New Guinea Singing Dog

Pomeranians

Toy Fox Terrier Most of these dogs will generally live between 13–16 years, and some will get even older. Indeed, up until recently, the oldest dog in the world was Pebbles, a Toy Fox Terrier, who lived to be 22 years old.

Just because your dog isn't from a "long-living" breed doesn't mean it can't have a long life. © Unsplash / Mitch Gaiser

Does this mean that your dog won't live very long?