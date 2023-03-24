What dog breed lives the longest?
Have you ever wondered why certain dog breeds seem to live longer than others, and why certain doggos reach ripe old ages that others can barely dream of? Let's take a look at the longest living dog breed.
Small and shrivelled, aged and decrepit, these are things that many dogs never get the opportunity to become.
It's not for lack of trying, of course, but some types of dogs just don't live as long as others.
With that in mind, how long do dogs generally live, and are some pooches more age-inclined than others?
In this dog guide, TAG24 takes a look at the longest living dog breed.
What dog breeds generally live the longest, and what others come in close?
Let's dig in!
What is the longest living dog breed?
The dog breed that lives the longest is widely considered to be the Chihuahua.
These tiny little doggos hail from the Mexican state of the same name and are popular amongst public figures and celebrities due to their companionship and cute looks. They are tiny doggos with big round eyes and stiff, pointed ears.
Chihuahuas are the perfect example of a general rule: small dogs generally live longer than their bigger brothers and sisters. While small dogs tend to develop some neurological health issues, the leading cause of death amongst these tiny little doggos is heart failure – meaning that they don't generally die until their heart gets too old to function properly.
Thus, it takes a long time, and small breeds typically live longer.
How old does the longest living dog breed get?
Chihuahuas can be expected to live between 15 and 20 years, with their average age of death sitting at a whopping 18 years old.
While their range is similar to other longer-living dogs, their average death age is far above most other dog breeds. For context, most medium to large sized dogs will live until they are about ten-years-old. That's almost half as long as Chihuahuas!
What other dog breeds live the longest?
As mentioned, smaller dog breeds generally live far longer than bigger dog breeds. That means that a Dachshund will likely live a few years longer than a bigger golden retriever. This factor may be important to consider when purchasing or adopting a pooch.
Some of the longest living dog breeds include the following:
- Chihuahuas
- Dachshunds
- Toy Poodles
- Maltese
- Beagles
- Australian Shepherds
- Shih Tzu
- New Guinea Singing Dog
- Pomeranians
- Toy Fox Terrier
Most of these dogs will generally live between 13–16 years, and some will get even older. Indeed, up until recently, the oldest dog in the world was Pebbles, a Toy Fox Terrier, who lived to be 22 years old.
Does this mean that your dog won't live very long?
Ultimately, a dog's longevity comes down to its genetics, its pre-conditioned health issues, its allergies, and most importantly, how it's taken care of. If you consistently look after your doggo well, provide it with everything it needs, and avoid doing things like feeding it from the table, you can likely keep it alive longer.
With making sure you control your dog's diet, keep it trained well from a young age, treat it with respect, and provide plenty of opportunities for exercise, you can keep it older for much, much longer.
In other words: While genetics are a factor, it's also up to you.
Cover photo: Unsplash / Michael